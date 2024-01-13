Despite recent rumors, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not currently contemplating an engagement, according to an exclusive source.

The couple, both 34, has decided not to take such a significant step this summer, emphasizing that they haven't been together for a full year and believe there is still much to explore in their relationship.

While acknowledging the excitement among their loved ones who may be eager for a proposal, Swift and Kelce have made it clear that any engagement plans are not on the immediate horizon.

Previous reports in January suggested a potential engagement, coinciding with Kelce's NFL offseason and the European leg of Swift's Eras Tour.

However, the couple has decided to take their time and not rush into such a major commitment.

Having started dating in the summer of 2023, after Kelce mentioned Swift on his "New Heights" podcast, the couple made their relationship public in September 2023 when Swift attended her first Chiefs football game.

Even though there is ongoing speculation, Swift and Kelce are said to be focused on strengthening their connection, with Kelce expressing plans to join Swift on tour after the football season concludes.

The couple's romance, initially kept quiet, flourished during the winter holidays, celebrating Christmas with Kelce's family and welcoming the New Year together.

Their New Year's Eve celebration included a midnight kiss, as shared by Kelce on his podcast.