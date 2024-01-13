Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently shared his unconventional living situation, emphasizing contentment despite lacking a permanent home.

At 44, Momoa revealed to People that his hectic film schedule, constantly "going movie to movie," has left him houseless but humorously clarified, "I'm not homeless. Relax. I got a f------ sleeping bag." Addressing misconceptions, he assured that he has a comfortable trailer.

Having finalized his divorce from Lisa Bonet, Momoa acknowledged not having a home post-split.

However, he assured that despite being "on the road all the time," he's "doing fine" and fully immersed in his busy film commitments. Expressing excitement about the prospect of buying a house one day, Momoa anticipated the amusing surprise people might have when they learn of his future homeownership.

While embracing his current nomadic lifestyle, Momoa emphasized his thriving acting career, acknowledging the challenges he faced after Game of Thrones, where financial difficulties led to struggles in paying bills.

Recalling those tough times, he stated, "I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

Momoa's career took a positive turn when he was cast as Aquaman, leading to various roles and starring in Dune alongside acclaimed actors.

Despite past hardships, Momoa expressed gratitude for his journey, emphasizing the joy of working on films he loves.

Reminiscing about his Midwest upbringing, he noted the shift from limited opportunities to a bustling career, reinforcing the idea that when you love what you do, it doesn't feel like work.