NFL Reschedules Bills-Steelers Playoff Game Due To Buffalo Blizzard

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Sunday's (January 14) playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers would be rescheduled due to an incoming blizzard. The game will still be played at Highmark Field in Buffalo but will now be on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

"Now, you may see clear skies [Sunday] morning, but don't be fooled," Hochul said during a press conference. "The bull's-eye of the storm is predicted to hit midday Sunday afternoon right during the scheduled Buffalo Bills game. [The game will] continue to be played at Highmark Field right in Orchard Park. It's all part of our critical efforts to keep New Yorkers, motorists, and fans safe from this wildly unpredictable storm."

A winter storm warning is in effect for Buffalo until 7 a.m. Monday. The blizzard is forecast to dump between one and three feet of snow across the Buffalo area. In addition to the snow, the storm will also produce heavy winds with gusts up to 65 mph.