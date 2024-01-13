Two Navy SEALs Missing Off Coast Of Somalia

By Bill Galluccio

January 13, 2024

Navy SEAL frogman
Photo: zabelin / iStock / Getty Images

Two Navy SEALs are missing after a nighttime mission off the coast of Somalia. According to the Washington Post, the SEALs were attempting to board a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday (January 11) when two SEALs fell into the water.

Officials with knowledge of the situation said that the SEALs were trying to climb a ladder in rough seas when they lost their balance.

“Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors,” United States Central Command said in a statement. “For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete.”

Officials have not identified the missing SEALs or provided any information about their mission. It is unknown what ship they were trying to board. A person with knowledge of the mission told the Post that the mission was unrelated to the recent airstrikes targeting Houthi forces in Yemen.

