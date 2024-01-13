Watch Sum 41 Take The Stage For 'One Of The Last Times' They'll Ever Play

Sum 41 brought the heat to this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, performing standout hits including, "In Too Deep" "Fat Lip" and more!

The stars took the stage on Saturday, January 13, and rocked the arena with epic energy and unmatched stage presence. During the set, lead vocalist Deryck Whibley mentioned that this performance was one of the band's last as they get ready to embark on their farewell tour this year.

Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's "The Woody Show," 2024's star-studded line-up included Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party. Lucky concert goers and online viewers got to experience an exclusive performance from The Black Keys where the band debuted their latest single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," live for the very first time, and an unexpected appearance from Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda, Five Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings and Shinedown's Brent Smith.

Shinoda praised his friends in Sum 41 and expressed how lucky fans in the audience were to be witnessing "one of their last" performances.