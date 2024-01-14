2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: Every Epic Moment
By Taylor Fields
January 14, 2024
They came, the rocked out, and they conquered. This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One took over the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 13th with Alternative rock's biggest bands, and the show can only be described as EPIC.
Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show," the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO featured high-energy, unforgettable performances from Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party.
From first-time live debuts of songs to special guests including Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell and My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way, the evening was rocking. Keep scrolling to check out the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.
Fall Out Boy brings out Mike Shinoda to help them perform a fan favorite
After recalling a hilarious story involving running into some fans while hanging out with Mike Shinoda, the band surprised fans with their friend to perform their beloved hit "Dance, Dance." The band also performed "Centuries," "Thanks Fr Th Mmrs," "Stardust," "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" and more.
Thirty Seconds To Mars surprised the crowd with My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way to perform one of their biggest emo hits
The band took fans all the way back to their emo days when they performed their 2005 hit "ATTACK," and then made it even better when they introduced My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way to come out and help them perform the song.
Yellowcard commented on the future of their band after treating the crowd to a nostalgic set
Fans got to relive all of their favorite Yellowcard songs including "Way Away" and "Only One," but right before performing "Ocean Avenue," the band made a comment about their future, explaining, "We don’t know what’s happening for our band right now. But we just did the biggest tour of our entire career last summer, and we have so many amazing things happening."
The Black Keys kicked off the show by teasing their Ohio Players era by giving their new single its live debut
Just a day after sharing their new single "Beautiful People (Stay High)" with fans, The Black Keys performed the song for the very first time, in addition to tracks including "Gold On The Ceiling," "Lo/Hi," "Tighten Up," "Howling For You," "Wild Child," "Little Black Submarines," and "Lonely Boy."
Sum 41 took the stage for "one of the last times" they'll ever play
Ahead of their final tour, fans got to witness one of Sum 41's last performances in Los Angeles. The band's Deryck Whibley talked about their upcoming final album and tour, but before Sum 41 walked on stage, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda introduced them, and expressed how lucky fans in the audience were to be witnessing "one of their last" performances in the city.
Bush brought out Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell to perform one of their biggest hits
Bush surprised fans with an extra special guest. During their career-spanning set the band's singer and frontman, Gavin Rossdale, introduced Jerry Cantrell onto the stage. The Alice in Chains guitarist joined Bush in playing their final song of the night, "Comedown," from their most popular album Sixteen Stone.
The 1975 had fans dancing along with them during their hip-shaking set
The band played hits including "Robbers," "Somebody Else," "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)," "I'm In Love With You" and "About You."
lovelytheband shed some light on mental health awareness during their lively set
Performing standout hits including, "these are my friends," (from their latest album if we're being honest) "make you feel pretty" (from 2018's Finding It Hard To Smile) and more, the band closed out their epic set with their beloved hit, "broken." Before the performance, lead singer Mitchy Collins stressed the importance of checking in on your friends' mental health as you never truly know what someone might be going through.
The Last Dinner Party brought all the right moves to the stage
The UK band flew in to give an incredible performance, treating the crowd to songs including "The Feminine Urge," "Sinner," and "My Lady of Mercy."