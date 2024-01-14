2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: Every Epic Moment

They came, the rocked out, and they conquered. This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One took over the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 13th with Alternative rock's biggest bands, and the show can only be described as EPIC.

Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show," the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO featured high-energy, unforgettable performances from Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party.

From first-time live debuts of songs to special guests including Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell and My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way, the evening was rocking. Keep scrolling to check out the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

Fall Out Boy brings out Mike Shinoda to help them perform a fan favorite

After recalling a hilarious story involving running into some fans while hanging out with Mike Shinoda, the band surprised fans with their friend to perform their beloved hit "Dance, Dance." The band also performed "Centuries," "Thanks Fr Th Mmrs," "Stardust," "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" and more.