At Least 100 Residents Evacuate After Massive Volcano Erupts Again
By Jason Hall
January 14, 2024
At least 100 residents evacuated Agam, Indonesia, after Mount Marapi once again erupted on Sunday (January 14), the Marapi Volcano Observation Post in West Sumatra province announced via the Associated Press.
The eruption had an ash column registering at about 1,300 meters (4,265 feet) high from its peak and resulted in ash rain, which sprayed onto roads and vehicles in neighboring villages, though no casualties were reported. Residents began evacuating the area on Friday (January 12) after Indonesian authorities registered the volcano threat to a Level 3, which is the second-highest level of threat, two days prior.
Mount Marapi has been active since an eruption last January -- which also resulted in zero casualties -- and erupted again last month, resulting in an estimated 3 kilometers (more than 9,800 feet) of columns of ash that killed 24 climbers and resulted in several injuries.
Indonesia's Mount Marapi in West Sumatra province erupted for the second time in weeks, prompting the evacuation of people within 3 miles of the eruption’s center https://t.co/FRpqeUTqZm pic.twitter.com/SaIHj9YX8x— Reuters (@Reuters) January 14, 2024
An estimated 1,400 residents live along the slops of Marapi in Rubai and Gobah Cumantiang, the nearest villages, which are located about 5 to 6 kilometers (3.1 to 3.7 miles) from the peak.
Marapi is among more than 120 active volcanoes located in Indonesia and is prone to seismic upheaval as its located along the Pacific arc of volcanoes and fault lines known as the 'Ring of Fire.'