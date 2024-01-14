At Least 100 Residents Evacuate After Massive Volcano Erupts Again

At least 100 residents evacuated Agam, Indonesia, after Mount Marapi once again erupted on Sunday (January 14), the Marapi Volcano Observation Post in West Sumatra province announced via the Associated Press.

The eruption had an ash column registering at about 1,300 meters (4,265 feet) high from its peak and resulted in ash rain, which sprayed onto roads and vehicles in neighboring villages, though no casualties were reported. Residents began evacuating the area on Friday (January 12) after Indonesian authorities registered the volcano threat to a Level 3, which is the second-highest level of threat, two days prior.

Mount Marapi has been active since an eruption last January -- which also resulted in zero casualties -- and erupted again last month, resulting in an estimated 3 kilometers (more than 9,800 feet) of columns of ash that killed 24 climbers and resulted in several injuries.