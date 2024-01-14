Iowa Principal Who Protected Students In Mass Shooting Dead From Injuries

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, who was critically wounded while protected students during a shooting on January 4, has died from his injuries, the Perry Community School District confirmed on Sunday (January 14) via ABC News.

"Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger's death," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "Dan courageously put himself in harm's way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace."

One student was killed in the January 4 shooting and another was reported to be injured. The incident was initially reported at around 7:40 a.m. local time, WHO 13 reports.

The Perry Community School District returned from winter break on the day that the shooting took place.

"It is horrendously awful," said Linda Andorf, board president for the Perry Community School District, in a statement obtained by NBC News at the time. "People need to figure out their life. This is just disgusting. It's terrible."

Perry High School has a student body of around 1,785, according to its website. Perry is located in about 25 miles northwest of Des Moines, Iowa's capital city.