Jim Harbaugh Scheduled To Meet With NFL Team: Report

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers in relation to their coaching vacancy, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday (January 14).

"Harbaugh is set to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers this week. That is his first NFL interview this cycle," Rapoport said, acknowledging Harbaugh's past discussions with NFL teams in recent years.

"My understanding is there's some mutual interest here between Harbaugh and the chargers, would make the most sense for him of any of the openings, but obviously we will see if that's where he goes or if Michigan continues their fight to keep him, that is something they're trying to do," Rapoport added.