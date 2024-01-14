Jim Harbaugh Scheduled To Meet With NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
January 14, 2024
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers in relation to their coaching vacancy, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday (January 14).
"Harbaugh is set to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers this week. That is his first NFL interview this cycle," Rapoport said, acknowledging Harbaugh's past discussions with NFL teams in recent years.
"My understanding is there's some mutual interest here between Harbaugh and the chargers, would make the most sense for him of any of the openings, but obviously we will see if that's where he goes or if Michigan continues their fight to keep him, that is something they're trying to do," Rapoport added.
From @NFLGameDay: The Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes heat up... while the #Cowboys have their own hot HC candidate in Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/PthyQ0eIAG— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2024
Earlier this month, Rapoport reported that Michigan had offered Harbaugh, 59, a record-setting 10-year, $125 million contract extension amid reported interest from NFL teams days prior to their eventual College Football Playoff National Championship win last Monday (January 8).
"If he signed the deal -- which he has not yet done -- Harbaugh would agree not to entertain or accept an NFL job for the 2024 season. The NFL clause would be one season only, but that's apparently been enough to drag out the process," Rapoport wrote via NFL.com.
Harbaugh, who coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and made the playoffs during his first three seasons, recently retained agent Don Yee, best known for representing seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and is reported to have interest from multiple NFL teams with coaching vacancies, Rapoport reported this earlier this month. Michigan's national championship follows an undefeated regular season that began and ended with the coach serving multiple suspensions.
Harbaugh served a self-imposed three-game suspension for "severe breach of conduct," for allegedly misleading investigators during a probe into accusations that he had improper contact with a recruit, which escalated his actions from a level 2 violation, which is deemed a "significant breach of conduct," according to NCAA guidelines. The former Michigan quarterback was later suspended for the team's last three games in relation to an alleged sign-stealing scheme conducted by former staffer Connor Stallions, though the Big Ten claimed there was no evidence found that directly implicated Harbaugh.