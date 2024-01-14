Jorja Smith Takes Fans On A Soothing Ride During Her Rare VR Concert

"If you know me, I don't have an in-between; I'm either up or down, happy or sad, falling or flying," she continues. "And then for the past like three-four years I've been that's kind of how I felt. I can't tell if I'm falling or flying."



She went to explain that a number of factors made her feel that way including the pandemic, touring, traveling and life in general. Later on in the show, Shay and Smith also took fans through a visual journey behind the scenes of the 16-track LP. As fans looked at various photos from her Instagram, Smith shared how she's grown as an artist since her debut album Lost & Found, and fan favorites like "Teenage Fantasy" and "Blue Lights."



"I've definitely matured," Smith says. "I feel like I became a woman, like stepped into womanhood when I was making this album because before I put out my other album when I was 21 but most of the songs on there were like from 16 to 19 and I'm not that girl anymore."



In case you missed it, you can now stream "iHeartRadio Live starring Jorja Smith" in VR exclusively on Meta Horizon Worlds all throughout 2024. Check out more scenes from Jorja Smith's rare performance below.

