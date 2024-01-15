The last time the cast reunited was for their 2022 special "Martin: The Reunion" on BET+. That wasn't the only iconic cast to meet again at the Emmys. The awards show honored classic TV series by creating mock sets from legendary shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and invited the original cast members to present awards. Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., and Justin Chambers banded together once again to reveal the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.



Revered stars from like "Cheers," "Always Sunny In Philadelphia," "The Carol Burnett Show," "The Sopranos" and "Ally McBeal" appeared on stage to present awards throughout the night. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were in the building to bring fans their classic rendition of "Weekend Update" from their "Saturday Night Live" days. Other shows that were recognized during the show include "American Horror Story," "The Twilight Zone" and more during comedic bits featuring Anthony Anderson, who opened the awards show with an ode to his favorite sit-coms.



Check out more nostalgic scenes during the Emmys below.

