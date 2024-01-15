Cast Of 'Martin', 'Grey's Anatomy' & Other TV Shows Reunite At The Emmys
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2024
The stars of the classic sit-com "Martin" reunited with a subtle yet touching tribute to their fallen cast member.
On Monday night, January 15, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold joined forces at the 2024 Emmy Awards to present the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. During their bit, Payne aka "Cole Brown" actually thought they were getting an Emmy when the crew had to set him straight. On the coffee table in the middle of the crew was a framed photo of Thomas Mikel Ford aka "Tommy Strawn." Ford passed away in 2016.
The cast of "Martin" got together to present an award at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vYu52Kwk1v— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 16, 2024
The last time the cast reunited was for their 2022 special "Martin: The Reunion" on BET+. That wasn't the only iconic cast to meet again at the Emmys. The awards show honored classic TV series by creating mock sets from legendary shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and invited the original cast members to present awards. Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., and Justin Chambers banded together once again to reveal the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Revered stars from like "Cheers," "Always Sunny In Philadelphia," "The Carol Burnett Show," "The Sopranos" and "Ally McBeal" appeared on stage to present awards throughout the night. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were in the building to bring fans their classic rendition of "Weekend Update" from their "Saturday Night Live" days. Other shows that were recognized during the show include "American Horror Story," "The Twilight Zone" and more during comedic bits featuring Anthony Anderson, who opened the awards show with an ode to his favorite sit-coms.
Check out more nostalgic scenes during the Emmys below.
The cast of #GreysAnatomy reunite for the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vjT3pHTXVL— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024
The cast of #Cheers reunite for the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/xlfpxLSsRm— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler perform an #SNL skit to present the #Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special pic.twitter.com/yUdFUzTkkM— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024