Elton John Achieves EGOT Status After Major Win At The Emmy Awards

"The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world," he continued. "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."



"Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger’s Stadium" was filmed in November 2022 during John's stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour." In addition to the Disney special, the artists also released an accompanying documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.



“We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour," one of the producers of the special said on stage at the Emmys. "We knew it would be historic because it was Disney’s first ever live global stream. We did not know it was gonna be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He’s done so much great for society — who is all of our heroes. We didn’t know that it was gonna win him an EGOT.”



Congratulations to Sir Elton John!