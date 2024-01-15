Elton John Achieves EGOT Status After Major Win At The Emmy Awards
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2024
Sir Elton John is officially an EGOT.
On Monday night, January 15, the 76-year-old singer won his first-ever Primetime Emmy Award for Best Variety Special thanks to his Disney+ special "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger’s Stadium." His latest win means he's received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, which adds him to the brief list of entertainers who are EGOT's. The British artist wasn't able to make it to the awards show but the producers of the special accepted the award on his behalf.
“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight," John said about the win according to People.
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium wins the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pEqk2DE12O— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024
"The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world," he continued. "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."
"Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger’s Stadium" was filmed in November 2022 during John's stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour." In addition to the Disney special, the artists also released an accompanying documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.
“We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour," one of the producers of the special said on stage at the Emmys. "We knew it would be historic because it was Disney’s first ever live global stream. We did not know it was gonna be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He’s done so much great for society — who is all of our heroes. We didn’t know that it was gonna win him an EGOT.”
Congratulations to Sir Elton John!