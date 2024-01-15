Pedro Pascal Jokingly Jabs Kieran Culkin In Payback Moment At Emmy Awards

By Kelly Fisher

January 16, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Pedro Pascal seemingly took a jab at Kieran Culkin when he took the stage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening (January 15). Pascal, who presented an award with his arm in a sling, made a joke about Culkin in a moment that was censored during the televised broadcast.

Uncensored clips circulating on social media show Pascal joking that “Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me,” to offer an explanation for the sling.

“I’d like to take just a second and make this about me,” Pascal said on stage. “A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me.”

Culkin appeared on screen, deadpanning as the crowd applauded and laughed. Culkin broke into a smile as Pascal revealed the nominees in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. The award went to Culkin’s Succession costar, Matthew Macfadyen.

Pascal’s joke on the Emmy Awards stage comes shortly after Culkin took a jab of his own at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Culkin accepted the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Succession), a category that also included Pascal. Pascal, who stars in The Last of Us, laughed when Culkin said on stage that he “accepted I was never gonna be on this stage, so this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. Mine!”

The star-studded 75th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, included beloved TV cast reunions and powerful performances, including an appearance by blink-182 star Travis Barker and an “In Memoriam” by Charlie Puth and husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty. The show aired on Monday evening and is available next day on Hulu.

See the full list of 75th Primetime Emmy Awards winners here.

