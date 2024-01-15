Ebon Moss-Bachrach approached Matty Matheson on stage at the 75th Emmy Awards and shared a long kiss with his co-star to celebrate The Bear’s victory on Monday evening (January 15). The show, focused on “a young chef from the fine dining world (who) returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop,” won the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

Matheson thanked the restaurant and hospitality industry during his acceptance speech, just before Moss-Bachrach interrupted him with a smooch. Matheson said, “I love you, Ebon,” as fellow cast members and the audience laughed and applauded.

“I just love restaurants so much,” Matheson said. “The good, the bad. It's rough. We're all broken inside and every single day we gotta show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table. It's really beautiful, and all of us here get to make a show together and we get to make people feel good. …It’s beautiful.”

The star-studded 75th Emmy Awards, hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, included musical moments by Travis Barker and a heartfelt In Memoriam performance by Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty. Presenters included Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage, Coleman Domingo, Tom Hiddleston, Natasha Lyonne, Ke Huy Quan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold, Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, Gill Bellows, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

The Emmy Awards aired live on Monday night. the show is available next day on Hulu.

See the full list of winners here.