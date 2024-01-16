2024 Governors Ball Festival Lineup: SZA, Post Malone, The Killers, & More
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 16, 2024
The Governors Ball is back in 2024 with a star-studded lineup. On Tuesday, January 16th, the festival organizers revealed who will be playing Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York from June 7th - 9th.
The festival's headliners include some of music's biggest stars including Post Malone, The Killers, SZA, Rauw Alejandro, 21 Savage, and Peso Pluma. Other performers throughout the weekend include Dominic Fike, Mimi Webb, Yung Gravy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, Doechii, Tyla, Mean Girls star Reneé Rap, Victoria Monét, Faye Webster, Kevin Abstract, Cannons, Chappell Roan, Stephen Sanchez, and many more. Check out the full lineup below.
Presale for the Governors Ball NYC starts this Thursday, January 18th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM ET. Fans can sign up for a presale passcode now at govball.com to get access to the lowest-priced tickets. After 1:00 PM this Thursday, princes will increase when the public on-sale begins.
With every festival lineup reveal comes fans who are disappointed, but the comments section on the lineup reveal post featured a majority of excited fans. "I'm sorry but anyone trashing this lineup is WILD, I’m so excited for this year!!!" one fan wrote. "RAUW, Sabrina, Peso Pluma, SZA omg," another fan wrote. "This lineup is damn near flawless!!!!!!! Sabrina, The killers, Renee, Carly, Victoria, post, sexxy redd y’all ate," praised one fan.
As festival season approaches, major festivals are starting to announce their dates and lineups. Last week, Bonnaroo revealed their lineup which also features Gov ball headliner Post Malone, as well as Megan Thee Stallion and Red Hot Chili Peppers.