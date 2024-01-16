2024 Governors Ball Festival Lineup: SZA, Post Malone, The Killers, & More

Presale for the Governors Ball NYC starts this Thursday, January 18th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM ET. Fans can sign up for a presale passcode now at govball.com to get access to the lowest-priced tickets. After 1:00 PM this Thursday, princes will increase when the public on-sale begins.

With every festival lineup reveal comes fans who are disappointed, but the comments section on the lineup reveal post featured a majority of excited fans. "I'm sorry but anyone trashing this lineup is WILD, I’m so excited for this year!!!" one fan wrote. "RAUW, Sabrina, Peso Pluma, SZA omg," another fan wrote. "This lineup is damn near flawless!!!!!!! Sabrina, The killers, Renee, Carly, Victoria, post, sexxy redd y’all ate," praised one fan.

As festival season approaches, major festivals are starting to announce their dates and lineups. Last week, Bonnaroo revealed their lineup which also features Gov ball headliner Post Malone, as well as Megan Thee Stallion and Red Hot Chili Peppers.