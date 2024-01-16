Charisma Mufasa Delivers New Single After Signing With Cash Money Records

"I'm transforming into another kind of being," Charisma Mufasa tells iHeartRadio about the record. "It's a different type of focus. It's a different type of grind. It's a different type of work I put into this s**t."



Charisma Mufasa has made a solid name for himself in the rap game over the past few years. Mufasa began to take his career more seriously in 2018 after he left his career in the CFL behind. It was also the same year Mufasa was shot five times during a robbery attempt in Atlanta. He told FOX 5 he was pistol-whipped and robbed by one man after a basketball game in Grant Park. Another man fired five shots that hit his arms and legs.



After he made a full recovery, Mufasa shifted his focus to building his music career. He learned the business side of the rap game while under the guidance of the late Young Dolph. The PRE founder mentored Mufasa and let the rising rapper open up for him on several occasions. Since then, he's toured with the likes of A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Toosii, Sexyy Red and Sukihana. After dropping numerous singles last year, the "Beast" rapper is ready to take his career to the next level.



"Everything happened for a reason," Mufasa says. "I done uncovered a lot of ground, but I got so much more to go and I'm just excited about the journey, man. It's just a hustler with a group of hustlers. We all compatible. I was just extremely comfortable with what they got going on and working with them."



Watch the video for "Beast" below.