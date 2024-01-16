Chicago Man Sues 27 Women Over Negative Posts In Facebook Group

A Chicago man has filed a lawsuit against over two dozen women who posted negative things about him in a private Facebook group. Nikko D'Ambrosio, 32, claims that numerous women posted about him in the group "Are We Dating The Same Guy."

The private page is part of a community of "Red Flag Awareness" groups where women post concerns they had with men they previously dated.

The posts highlighted in the lawsuit detail several of D'Ambrosio's alleged faults, with one woman claiming he was "clingy" while another woman said he sent her insulting text messages when she refused to sleep with him. Another woman said that he told her what she wanted to hear, only to ghost her after they had sex.

D'Ambrosio claims that comments about him are false and that he has suffered "personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings" due to the posts.

The lawsuit also suggests that there could be thousands of other men who are being defamed in similar groups.

"Thousands of men have been potentially defamed by members of the group via these online publications and remain entirely unaware of the attacks on their character as a result of the social media group's private status and heavily moderated members list," the lawsuit states.