Colorado Eatery Listed Among America's Best Late-Night Restaurants

People get hungry at all hours of the day, including the times when most people are asleep. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants dedicated to serving delicious food to partygoers, people working late, or night owls who suddenly get cravings. Some of these eateries don't close up until early in the morning or even operate 24 hours every day, making them a haven for those who need to fill their bellies.

That's why Cheapism revealed the best restaurants that are open late in the United States. These establishments, which got high marks from local customers, range from delis and rustic diners to taverns and seafood joints.

The Yellow Deli is the sole restaurant representing the Centennial State on the list! This chain has locations in several countries, including 16 stores in the United States. The one that's standing out to writers is the one in Boulder:

"Diners will experience a cozy and comforting vibe while munching on sandwiches and salads at this casual spot that's open 24 hours Monday through Thursday. Visitors rave about the veggie burger and jalapeño bread."