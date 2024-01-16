Diddy & Diageo Settle Alleged Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2024
Diddy has reached a settlement in his recent legal battle with former liquor partner Diageo.
On Tuesday, January 16, the music mogul and the British spirits supplier released a joint statement regarding the case. Diddy and Diageo have decided to resolve their legal dispute. As part of their agreement, Diddy will retract all previous allegations of illegal racial discrimination against Diageo and will "voluntarily dismiss" his lawsuits with prejudice. It also seems like Diddy no longer has any stake in neither Ciroc nor Deleon Tequila.
"Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns," the statement reads.
Diddy first took legal action against Diageo last May. He accused the beverage and alcohol supplier of allegedly failing to fulfill contractual agreements regarding the DeLeon Tequila brand, and claimed it was racially motivated. Diageo instantly asserted that it was strictly a business issue they tried to handle behind closed doors.
"Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously," Diageo said in a statement last year. "We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum."
Diageo moved to terminate their Ciroc deal with Diddy a few weeks after the lawsuit was filed. After spending the past few months going back-and-forth in court, the beverage alcohol supplier now has zero business with the beleaguered artist. The terms of the settlement were not revealed.
The update in the case comes after Diddy was accused of sexual assault and rape of several women including his ex-girlfriend Cassie and others. Although he instantly settled with Cassie, Diddy vehemently denied the other allegations against him.