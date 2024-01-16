Diddy & Diageo Settle Alleged Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Diddy first took legal action against Diageo last May. He accused the beverage and alcohol supplier of allegedly failing to fulfill contractual agreements regarding the DeLeon Tequila brand, and claimed it was racially motivated. Diageo instantly asserted that it was strictly a business issue they tried to handle behind closed doors.



"Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously," Diageo said in a statement last year. "We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum."



Diageo moved to terminate their Ciroc deal with Diddy a few weeks after the lawsuit was filed. After spending the past few months going back-and-forth in court, the beverage alcohol supplier now has zero business with the beleaguered artist. The terms of the settlement were not revealed.



The update in the case comes after Diddy was accused of sexual assault and rape of several women including his ex-girlfriend Cassie and others. Although he instantly settled with Cassie, Diddy vehemently denied the other allegations against him.

