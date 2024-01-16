Florida Eatery Listed Among America's Best Late-Night Restaurants

People get hungry at all hours of the day, including the times when most people are asleep. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants dedicated to serving delicious food to partygoers, people working late, or night owls who suddenly get cravings. Some of these eateries don't close up until early in the morning or even operate 24 hours every day, making them a haven for those who need to fill their bellies.

That's why Cheapism revealed the best restaurants that are open late in the United States. These establishments, which got high marks from local customers, range from delis and rustic diners to taverns and seafood joints.

Tamiami Tap is the sole restaurant representing the Sunshine State on the list! The spot hosts trivia nights throughout the week as well as live music events on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Drop by this coastal neighborhood bar until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and get a taste of its classic seasonal food," writers noted about the business. "The menu features items that locals expect, including fish tacos, burgers, beef sliders, and deviled eggs. Visitors applaud the staff for the friendly environment and great service."