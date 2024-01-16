Hulk Hogan Helped Teen Stranded After Overturned Crash On Highway
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2024
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan reportedly helped a teenage girl who was stranded on a Florida highway after her vehicle overturned over the weekend, TMZ Sports reported.
Hogan, 70, whose real name is Terry Bollea, his wife Sky Daily, 45, and a friend, Jake Rask, were spotted alongside the 17-year-old, who was described as being "rattled," standing near the upside down car on the side of the road. Daily shared a post on her private Instagram account Monday (January 15) detailing the incident.
“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us! I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car,” Daily wrote via TMZ Sports. “By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”
The accident took place at Exit 2A on the Veterans Expressway heading toward Clearwater, the Tampa Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 after TMZ Sports' initial report.
Hogan is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history, serving as WWE's top star during its popularity boom in the 1980s, having transcended into other forms of entertainment during the height of his popularity, which included starring in the films 'No Holds Barred,' 'Santa with Muscles' and 'Mr. Nanny,' as well as a cameo in 'Rocky III' prior to his run as WWE champion.