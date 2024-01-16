Hulk Hogan Helped Teen Stranded After Overturned Crash On Highway

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan reportedly helped a teenage girl who was stranded on a Florida highway after her vehicle overturned over the weekend, TMZ Sports reported.

Hogan, 70, whose real name is Terry Bollea, his wife Sky Daily, 45, and a friend, Jake Rask, were spotted alongside the 17-year-old, who was described as being "rattled," standing near the upside down car on the side of the road. Daily shared a post on her private Instagram account Monday (January 15) detailing the incident.

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us! I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car,” Daily wrote via TMZ Sports. “By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”