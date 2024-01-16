Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fries' In The Entire State

Fries over...everything!

Do you prefer these crispy, sliced potatoes plain, or tossed in sauce and topped with meat, cheese, and an assortment of flavorful garnishes? Regardless of how you choose to order your fries, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves the best basket of fries around. These golden wonders in question are not your ordinary French fries. Something about the way that this specific restaurant serves their fries keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best basket of fries in Illinois is served at DMK Burger Bar located in Chicago and Oak Brook.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fries in the entire state:

"There's only one thing you need to know about the fries at DMK: the king of America's casual food scene, Guy Fieri, dropped by and announced that these Parmesan and truffle fries were some of the best he’d ever tasted. Anywhere. It's all thanks to the complex frying process which DMK uses, guaranteeing crispy, fluffy fries every time. With other flavors on offer, too, the fries at DMK are not to be missed."

For additional information regarding the best places to order a basket of fries across the country visit lovefood.com.