Jason Kelce Yelled Profane Phrase During Every 'Brotherly Shove': Report

New details about Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce's role in the 'Brotherly Shove' quarterback sneak play have been revealed amid his reported retirement decision Tuesday (January 16).

FOX Sports broadcaster Laura Okmin said Kelce told her that he yelled, "f*** my life," during the play, which she added was confirmed by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

My favorite quote of the season was one I couldn’t say on TV. Explaining the toll the tush push takes on you, @JasonKelce told me upon push, he yells, “FU@K MY LIFE!” (Jalen Hurts confirmed) Here’s to a man who also screams - and lives - “I LOVE my life” just as passionately," Okmin wrote in a post shared on her X account that included a photo of herself with Kelce.