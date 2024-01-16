Jason Kelce Yelled Profane Phrase During Every 'Brotherly Shove': Report
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2024
New details about Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce's role in the 'Brotherly Shove' quarterback sneak play have been revealed amid his reported retirement decision Tuesday (January 16).
FOX Sports broadcaster Laura Okmin said Kelce told her that he yelled, "f*** my life," during the play, which she added was confirmed by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
My favorite quote of the season was one I couldn’t say on TV. Explaining the toll the tush push takes on you, @JasonKelce told me upon push, he yells, “FU@K MY LIFE!” (Jalen Hurts confirmed) Here’s to a man who also screams - and lives - “I LOVE my life” just as passionately," Okmin wrote in a post shared on her X account that included a photo of herself with Kelce.
Kelce reportedly told his teammates that he plans to retire after 13 NFL seasons following Monday's (January 15) Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, league sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday morning.
"Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources. The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He has considered retiring after other recent seasons, but this time is said to be real and happening," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Kelce is among five centers in NFL history to have been selected as an All-Pro at least six times, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermotti Dawson and Jim Ringo. The Cleveland Heights native was selected by the Eagles at No. 191 overall in the sixth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft and spent his entire career with the franchise, winning Super Bowl LII and starting in all 193 games he appeared in.
Kelce opted to return for his 13th NFL season in March after mulling retirement, which was documented in the Amazon Prime Video documentary 'Kelce,' and signed a one-year contract this past offseason.