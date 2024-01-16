Juice WRLD’s Ex-Girlfriend Shares Why She Released Their Alleged Sextape
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2024
Juice WRLD's ex-girlfriend is speaking out after she released an alleged sextape featuring the late rapper.
On Saturday, January 14, Ally Lotti posted a link to an alleged video of her and Juice having sex to her OnlyFans account. The former girlfriend of the late "Lucid Dreams" artist has been releasing explicit content to her OF page for awhile now. However, according to TMZ, Lotti alleged hackers were threatening to release the video so she decided to do it herself.
"F***ed by my famous ex," she wrote. "Hackers are trying to threaten me to leak my old sex tape with my ex fiance Juice WRLD. IDGAF anymore."
"I’ll leak it myself," she continued. "It’s a long time since I have been f***ed rough with some big black c**** like this. I am so mad that I am adding every nude I ever sent him. I know you will at least enjoy it. Can’t believe I am actually sending this but I can’t be threatened anymore."
Lotti's decision was met with plenty of criticism from friends of Juice and fans alike. The Chicago native passed away in 2019 following a drug overdose. Naturally, fans aren't happy that Lotti chose to release her intimate moments with the rapper four years after his death. Some people also didn't accept Lotti's explanation at face value and called for her to take down the video. Even artists like Denzel Curry chimed in and demanded for people to leave the deceased artist alone.
"Let Juice WRLD rest man," Curry wrote.
On the music front, Juice's estate shared a new song "Lace It" featuring Eminem and Benny Blanco last month. It comes a few months after Lyrical Lemonade released Juice and Cordae's collaboration "Doomsday." Listen to the fresh track below.