Kylie Jenner Debuts Pink Hair In Stunning New Selfies

Kylie surprised fans by making a rare public appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this month. The star joined her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the awards show on Sunday, January 7th. After Chalamet posed on the red carpet alone, he snuck into the star-studded awards show with Kylie as his date. Throughout the night, the audience cameras captured several sweet moments between the couple, including a kiss. This marks Chalamet and Jenner's second public outing following their attendance at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. In September, they hard launched their relationship with an appearance at Beyoncé's birthday Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Kylie attending the awards show confirms recent reports that claimed the two had gotten more serious over the holidays. “Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider told Us Weekly in December. They added that they've also been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.” The insider continued, “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything," and noted that Chalamet is “always making her smile and they have a very special connection."