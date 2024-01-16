Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fries' In The Entire State

Fries over...everything!

Do you prefer these crispy, sliced potatoes plain, or tossed in sauce and topped with meat, cheese, and an assortment of flavorful garnishes? Regardless of how you choose to order your fries, there is one restaurant in Massachusetts that serves the best basket of fries around. These golden wonders in question are not your ordinary French fries. Something about the way that this specific restaurant serves their fries keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best basket of fries in Massachusetts is served at Saus located in Boston. LoveFood praised these fries for their crunchy exterior and fluffy inside among other delicious qualities.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fries in the entire state:

"The fries at Saus are inspired by those sold on pretty much every street corner and square in Belgium, but with a twist: the potatoes are cut relatively thick. This results in an extremely crunchy exterior and a fluffy, almost cloud-like interior. Throw on some perfectly balanced seasoning, and you have a winner."

For additional information regarding the best places to order a basket of fries across the country visit lovefood.com.