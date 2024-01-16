Pennsylvania Spot Crowned 'Best BBQ Joint' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a juicy bbq sandwich paired with a side of fries and coleslaw. Wash this hearty meal down with a large sweet iced tea, and you are certainly living like royalty! Popularized in the American South, this one-of-a-kind cuisine has become a country-wide delicacy, with bbq joint after bbq joint scattered throughout each region.

With so many options at hand, how is one to choose which bbq spot to enjoy? Well, we've just made it easier for you. While there are a plethora of bbq restaurants in America, there is one in each state that serves better food than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to order a bbq sandwich in Pennsylvania is Mission BBQ in Harrisburg. Taste of Home praised this standout bbq joint for its tender meat, and tasty cornbread among other delectable sides.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best place to order a bbq sandwich in the entire state:

"Mission BBQ had us at three simple words: barbecue glazed shrimp. The Harrisburg location offers a complimentary piece of cornbread with each entree. Can’t decide which smoked meat to treat? Opt for the sampler and get a little of everything."

For additional information on where to order the best bbq sandwiches across the country visit tasteofhome.com.