Republican Presidential Nominee Drops Out, Endorses Trump After Iowa Caucus

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and endorsed former President Donald Trump after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucus Monday (January 15) night, NBC News reports.

Ramaswamy, 38, was projected to have 7.7% of the Republican caucus vote when 99% of precincts reported their results, according to NBC News' projection. Trump, who received 20 Republican delegates with his win, was projected to have 51% of the vote, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21.2% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 19.1%.

Ramaswamy said he called Trump to congratulate him on his Iowa caucus victory and plans to attend during the former president's rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday (January 16) during his concession announcement.

"There needs to be an America First candidate in this race,” Ramaswamy said via NBC News. "Going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency."

Ramaswamy was less known than his Republican counterparts when he announced his campaign in February 2023, but quickly gained notoriety for aligning himself with several of Trump's policies and claimed to be the heir to the former president's Make America Great Again movement. The businessman was, however, unsuccessful in pulling support away from Trump, who was reported to have a significant lead in numerous polls prior to the Iowa caucus.