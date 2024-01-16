Republicans To Reissue Hunter Biden Subpoena

By Bill Galluccio

January 16, 2024

House Oversight Committee Considers Citing Hunter Biden For Contempt Of Congress
Photo: Kent Nishimura / Getty Images News / Getty Images

House Republican leaders said they are considering reissuing a subpoena to compel Hunter Biden to testify behind closed doors as part of their impeachment investigation into his father, Presiden Joe Biden.

"Although the Committee's subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden's appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan wrote in a letter to Hunter's lawyer, Abbe Lowell.

The letter was sent as the House prepares to vote on a measure to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for refusing to attend a closed-door deposition. According to a report from Fox NewsRepublicans would consider dropping the contempt charges if Hunter agrees to testify under the terms of a new subpoena.

Lowell said Hunter would be willing to testify if the Republicans issue a new subpoena.

"If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition," Lowell explained. "We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden's behalf."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.