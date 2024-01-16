Republicans To Reissue Hunter Biden Subpoena

House Republican leaders said they are considering reissuing a subpoena to compel Hunter Biden to testify behind closed doors as part of their impeachment investigation into his father, Presiden Joe Biden.

"Although the Committee's subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden's appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan wrote in a letter to Hunter's lawyer, Abbe Lowell.

The letter was sent as the House prepares to vote on a measure to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for refusing to attend a closed-door deposition. According to a report from Fox News, Republicans would consider dropping the contempt charges if Hunter agrees to testify under the terms of a new subpoena.

Lowell said Hunter would be willing to testify if the Republicans issue a new subpoena.

"If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition," Lowell explained. "We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden's behalf."