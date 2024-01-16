Rick Ross Speaks After Getting Key To The City Of Miami: 'It Means So Much'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2024
Rick Ross has been awarded with the highest honor the city of Miami has to offer.
On Monday, January 15, the Maybach Music Group founder was an honoree at the 31st Annual 5000 Role Models Scholarship Breakfast at the Miami Beach Convention Center. During the ceremony, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson recognized Ross' contributions to the music industry, and noted that her remarks will be inducted into the Library of Congress. While he was surrounded by other city officials like Mayor Francis Suarez and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the seasoned rapper was also presented with the key to the city of Miami, and became an official mentor for Wilson's 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project.
“It means so much for me to be here,” Ross said according to the Miami Herald, “Everywhere we went, we saw her name before we saw her face. As I got older, as a boss, I understand what the youngsters want to see and want to achieve. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be successful. These are your brothers and sisters in this room.”
Rozay's been on go mode for the past few months following the release of his joint album Too Good To Be True with Meek Mill. He's performed songs off the album on nationally broadcasted shows like "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" and appeared in viral interviews with streamers like Adin Ross. He's also been preparing his upcoming car show, and cuddling up with his new boo Cristina Mackey.
Check out more scenes from Rick Ross' appearance at the Scholarship Breakfast below.