Rick Ross Speaks After Getting Key To The City Of Miami: 'It Means So Much'

“It means so much for me to be here,” Ross said according to the Miami Herald, “Everywhere we went, we saw her name before we saw her face. As I got older, as a boss, I understand what the youngsters want to see and want to achieve. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be successful. These are your brothers and sisters in this room.”



Rozay's been on go mode for the past few months following the release of his joint album Too Good To Be True with Meek Mill. He's performed songs off the album on nationally broadcasted shows like "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" and appeared in viral interviews with streamers like Adin Ross. He's also been preparing his upcoming car show, and cuddling up with his new boo Cristina Mackey.



Check out more scenes from Rick Ross' appearance at the Scholarship Breakfast below.