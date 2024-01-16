Riley Keough Reveals Daisy Jones & The Six Were Planning Live Shows

Daisy Jones & The Six is one of those fictional bands that felt like a real band — they even have an album — and according to Riley Keough they were planning to play some live shows too, but unfortunately those plans got derailed by the writer's strike.

The actor who played Jones revealed the news on Instagram, sharing footage of herself and the show's co-star Sam Claflin (who played Billy Dune) rehearsing the show's hit song "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)."

"In honor of the Emmys, , here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together. We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike," Keough wrote. "I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show. Everyone on this show worked harder than I’ve ever witnessed on any project actually for years. You’re all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you."

Clafin commented on the post, writing: “So much love for this, for you, for everyone involved."

Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for three Emmy Awards: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The series won two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

See Keough's post below and check out the full list of Emmy winners here.