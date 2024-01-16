Shootout Outside Library Began When Teen Used Fake Money To Buy AR-15

A 17-year-old from Texas is being charged in the shooting deaths of two teenagers outside of a library in December. In court documents obtained by KDFW, prosecutors allege that Obbie Perez drove 15-year-old Elijah Martinez to the Mountain Creek Branch Library in Dallas to purchase an AR-15 rifle from Angel Solis, who was also 15.

Police said that Martinez tried to pay Solis using fake money and that during the illegal gun deal, the two started shooting at each other. They were both struck by the gunfire and died.

After initially denying involvement in what happened, Perez admitted that he knew Martinez was going to use fake money to pay for the gun. He also told investigators that he hid a Glock 9mm pistol in the bushes before police arrived.

Perez was taken into custody on Friday (January 12) and charged with two counts of capital murder. He was taken to the Dallas County jail, where he is being held on a $2 million bond.