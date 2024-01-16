Some of the best restaurants can be found out of the way, nestled in smaller towns down the road from big cities that usually get bigger praise for their restaurant scene. However, with just a bit of looking, you can find incredible hidden gems and holes-in-the-wall that are worth venturing outside of the norm.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for restaurants across the country that are "worth seeking out" and compiled a list of the best spot in each state, from "cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to."

So which restaurant took the crown for North Carolina?

Poor Richard's Sandwich Shop

This Outer Banks eatery has been a community staple for decades serving up a host of incredible sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads and desserts. Poor Richard's Sandwich Shop is located at 305 Queen Elizabeth Avenue in Manteo.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Poor Richard's is more than a sandwich shop — it's a convivial bar, laid-back restaurant, and friendly local hangout along North Carolina's windswept Outer Banks. Pull up a chair at the bar and peruse a generous menu packed with hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and salad. We recommend the rockfish wrap, the Reuben, and the 'angry burger' with homemade pimento cheese."

Check out the full list at LoveFood.com to see more of the best "out-of-town" restaurants around.