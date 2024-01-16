Some of the best restaurants can be found out of the way, nestled in smaller towns down the road from big cities that usually get bigger praise for their restaurant scene. However, with just a bit of looking, you can find incredible hidden gems and holes-in-the-wall that are worth venturing outside of the norm.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for restaurants across the country that are "worth seeking out" and compiled a list of the best spot in each state, from "cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to."

So which restaurant took the crown for South Carolina?

Lily's Bistro

This eatery located near the border just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, serves up "an inspired Italian menu" with local ingredients for a fresh and tasty meal, according to its website. Lily's Bistro is located at 4547 Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie.

Here's what the site had to say:

"South Carolina cities like Charleston rightly draw in foodies, but the state's outlying towns have some treasures too. Among them is Lily's Bistro in pretty Lake Wylie, which is arranged along its namesake, at the border with North Carolina. Down-to-earth Lily's is a friendly neighborhood spot that focuses on Italian-inspired dishes. Go for spaghetti with house-made meatballs or caprese chicken, or plump for a seafood dish like clams Posillipo (clams with garlic, shallots, and tomato)."

Check out the full list at LoveFood.com to see more of the best "out-of-town" restaurants around.