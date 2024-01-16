Some of the best restaurants can be found out of the way, nestled in smaller towns down the road from big cities that usually get bigger praise for their restaurant scene. However, with just a bit of looking, you can find incredible hidden gems and holes-in-the-wall that are worth venturing outside of the norm.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for restaurants across the country that are "worth seeking out" and compiled a list of the best spot in each state, from "cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to."

So which restaurant took the crown for Wisconsin?

Farmhouse

This eatery on Lake Superior has it all — an inn to spend the night, a restaurant to serve delicious food, and a farm to grow ingredients for some must-try dishes. Farmhouse is located at 858 Main Street in La Pointe.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Scoot out to Madeline Island on Lake Superior to enjoy a natural bounty and this popular little spot. Farmhouse is perhaps an unexpected find here — the farm-to-table restaurant, located at the rustic Farmhouse Inn, serves surprising dishes such as a Korean barbecue sandwich and well-executed breakfasts like eggs and bacon."

Check out the full list at LoveFood.com to see more of the best "out-of-town" restaurants around.