The 'Most Breathtaking' Natural Marvel In Washington State

Americans travel to various corners of the country to view some gorgeous scenes of nature. While places like Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, and the Rocky Mountains remain trendy destinations, other locations have captured people's attention thanks to their unique beauty and plethora of activities.

Some places are even considered underrated marvels that may not be found in other parts of the nation. For those curious about these stunning sites, 24/7 Tempo released a list of every state's "most breathtaking" natural marvel.

According to the list, Washington State's most jaw-dropping natural marvel is Hoh Rain Forest! Here's what writers had to say about this scenic spot:

"This temperate rainforest in Olympic National Park receives an average of 12 feet of rain a year, and is one of the oldest living ecosystems on the planet. Multiple hiking trails bring visitors through the moss- and fern-covered trees, which are largely sitka spruce and western hemlock."