Thousands Of People May Have Been Exposed To Measles At 2 U.S. Airports

Health officials are warning anybody who traveled through Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that they may have been exposed to somebody who had measles.

They said that somebody with a confirmed case of measles traveled through the main terminal at Dulles between 4 and 8 p.m. on January 3. Then, on January 4, the traveler was at terminal A at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

No information was released about what airline the passenger was using, where they were coming from, or their final destination.

Officials said that measles symptoms typically appear in stages, starting seven to 14 days after exposure. Most people will develop a fever greater than 101 degrees, a runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. A few days later, a person infected with measles will see a rash on their face, which will spread to the rest of the body.

They said that anybody who traveled through the airport should be on alert for symptoms to develop until January 25.

"If you notice symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home and away from others. Contact your healthcare provider right away," the Virginia Department of Health said. "Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider's office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the health department. This will help protect other patients and staff."