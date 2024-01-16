VIDEO: Michigan Man Builds Large Whale Snow Sculpture In Front Yard

Most people do their very best to avoid the outdoors when temperatures flirt with freezing, but one Lansing native made it his mission to remain in the cold for hours this weekend to create a unique snow sculpture. According to WILX10, Jeffrey Kosloski Jr. spent nine and a half hours outside building an orca sculpture. Considered a bit unconventional to the usual snowman, the inspiration for crafting the animal (with perfect packing snow) was a direct result of preference.

“You know, I’m gonna go out and, you know, first thought was build a snowman, you know what I mean, but when I went out there, I’m like snowmen get kind of old. So I was like, let me try something different and then work away. I’ll just hit my head. I love orcas; it’s winter time if he was like the Arctic, so we haven’t had that yet here this year.”