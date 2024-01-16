Woman Dies After Falling Nearly 100 Feet In Virginia Cave

A woman was found dead in a cave in Virginia after falling nearly 100 feet. The Giles County Department of Emergency Services said that they received a 911 call on Friday (January 12) about a woman who had fallen in a cave near Pearisburg.

Officials did not say who called 911.

When first responders arrived at the cave, they called for additional specialized support from the Celco Emergency Response Team and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad's Technical Rescue Cave Team.

Once they got inside the cave, they found the woman's body and extracted her body from the cave. She was identified as 38-year-old Autumn Nicole Draper.

Officials did not provide details about her injuries, how she fell, or what she was doing in the cave.

"This incident remains an open investigation by the Giles County Sheriff's office, all rescue personnel cleared the scene of the incident just after 1:00 am on January 13, 2024," Giles County Department of Emergency Services said in a post on Facebook.