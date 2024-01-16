Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 16th

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 16th, drawing on ideals of ! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should pace yourself today (despite your ambitious mood) so you don't get burnt out.

ARIES:

"You’re eager to race ahead and materialize ambitious projects as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, reminding you to pace yourself to avoid burnout. People can see that you’re more than capable and admire your hard work, but be mindful of pushiness. You don’t have to do everything yourself, dear Aries. It just might take time for others to catch up to what you have in mind."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer encourages you to move around today and try to breathe deeply or practice yoga. You might spend extra time researching destinations for your next vacation today!

TAURUS:

"You might feel like you’re overdue for a vacation as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to escape through some thorough research on the next destination you’d like to travel to, or blow off steam via an outdoor adventure. Your body and mind could be asking for some blood-pumping movement and fresh oxygen, so consider a practice that encourages mindfulness and deep breathing, like yoga or climbing."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should "set the record straight" if someone tries to blame or shame you for anything today.

GEMINI:

"Heated discussions about gatekeeping could arise as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging constructive dialogue about maturity and shared resources. People might be trying to play blame and shame games, but don’t take the bait! Feel free to set any records straight out in the open if someone’s acting entitled."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), take time to display leadership traits to your boss today in a respectful manner.

CANCER:

"People might be acting bossy today, or you might be taking some heat from your boss as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to stand your ground with respect. The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Opportunities to show your leadership are taking place."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect greater accountability at work today in addition to chats about "morality and ethics."

LEO:

"Discussions about morality and ethics could come up as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. Accountability might need to be taken in the workplace or further training might need to happen."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer suggests that you give yourself some credit today and take note of your positive qualities. Steer clear of feelings of jealousy.

VIRGO:

"Be mindful about anxious projections as the moon on Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. Feelings of jealousy or scarcity could sabotage a good time with loved ones if you fail to redirect your attention to the richness you’ve been given with their presence. It’s a good time to take stock of the qualities you love and appreciate in yourself if you’re needing more TLC and undivided attention than others can offer at the moment."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) should consider cleaning today to "lower stress or blow off steam." Family members can express negative moods today, but that has nothing to do with you, Libra.

LIBRA:

"It might feel like your loved ones woke up on the wrong side of the bed today as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, though a thorough cleaning might help lower stress or blow off steam. You don’t need to walk on eggshells, but try to show partners or family some grace if they’re not on their best behavior today. It’s not really about you, Libra."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect your work schedule to feel a bit much today. Do not "overbook" yourself rather, seek exercise to level stresses.

SCORPIO:

"Your work and schedule could feel a bit too cramped for your liking as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, reminding you to say no or block off some space in your day to avoid overbooking yourself. Avoid rushing too much to prevent accidents and try to get some exercise to help level out your stress levels if you can."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You should reserve extra consideration for "how you choose to entertain yourself" today.

SAGITTARIUS:

"The moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to discern between spontaneity and impulsivity. You might need to be more frugal about how you spend your resources and how you choose to entertain yourself today."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer suggests that you stray from pessimism as you navigate the day. You might encounter arguments with family today.

CAPRICORN:

"Heated discussions might be taking place at home or with family as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. Be mindful about pessimism and avoid jumping to conclusions about what others are thinking. Things might need to cool off before constructive communication can happen."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you should be vigilant about messages from "unfamiliar contacts" today.

AQUARIUS:

"Be vigilant about weird links and unfamiliar contacts in your messages as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars, situated in your chart’s place of secrets and secret enemies, in Capricorn. Scammers might be trying extra hard to compromise your private information or people might not be very genuine with their communication today. Check with a trusted source who might be able to help you if you’re in doubt, since scare tactics and a sense of urgency might be planted to get under your skin."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to experience "discussions about boundaries." You might have to stand up for yourself and others today.

PISCES:

"A conflict of interests might arise as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars, situated in your chart’s place of allies and associates, in Capricorn. Discussions about boundaries might need to happen or you might stand up for yours or others’ rights to have more say over a collaborative project. Talks about fair compensation might be up for review."

