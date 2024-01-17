Both 21 Savage and Djoa Cat have had an incredible year thus far. The Atlanta rapper got his green card and resolved his immigration issues just in time to close out his joint tour with Drake last fall. He also traveled overseas to his home in The UK where he performed for the first time at sold-out shows. His UK shows were the prelude to his brand new album American Dream which dropped earlier this month. The project features his new collaborations with Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, Burna Boy, Lil Durk and Doja Cat.



Speaking of Doja, she made an impact in Hip-Hop with her rap album Scarlet. The featureless album contains hits like "Agora Hills," "Demons" and its lead single "Paint The Town Red." She just wrapped up her "Scarlet Tour" with Ice Spice and Doechii in last month and is preparing to hit the road in Europe this summer. Before she treks overseas, she'll headline Coachella with Lana Del Ray and Tyler, The Creator.



iHeartRadio will be giving fans the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting begins today, January 18th, and will close on March 25th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Fans across the country will be able to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.

See all the Hip-Hop nominees for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards below.