5 Women Killed After Being Hit By Tractor Trailer While Standing On Highway

Five women were killed on a Pennsylvania highway after getting struck by a tractor-trailer. The Reading Eagle reported that a minivan traveling northbound on Interstate 81 with four women inside lost control on the slick, snowy roads and slammed into the guardrail. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m.

The four women got out of their vehicle while a person following them in a separate car pulled over to check on them. While the five women were standing on the highway, they were struck by a tractor-trailer.

The five women, who were from New York, were all believed to be part of the same family. The coroner's office has not released their identities.

There was a winter weather advisory in effect earlier, as several inches of snow had fallen throughout the day. While the advisory expired at 4 p.m., officials were still advising motorists to be cautious because of the hazardous road conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.