Beyoncé continues to impact the charts simply off the strength of her seventh studio album. She recently embarked on the "Renaissance World Tour," which led to the creation of her hit concert film. Meanwhile, SZA has also been riding the waves of her recent LP SOS, and is also preparing to release her next project Lana.

iHeartRadio will be giving fans the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting begins today, January 18th, and will close on March 25th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Fans across the country will be able to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.

See all the R&B nominees for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards below.

