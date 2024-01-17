Colorado City Named The 'Laziest' In The State

"Health is wealth" is a phrase that's dominated people's mindset about their bodies. Unfortunately, some places make it harder to improve one's mental and physical well-being. Lack of public walking spaces and expensive food costs, for example, can complicate one's journey to change their lifestyle. Those are some of the many obstacles keeping certain locations from being amenable to people's health goals.

For those curious about those locations, 24/7 Tempo revealed every state's "laziest city" based on research data. Analysts broke down how they determined their picks:

"To determine the laziest city or metro area in every state — the city whose residents are getting the least exercise — 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the 2023 County Health Rankings, a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The data reflects the self-reported share of adults in a city or metro area who do not exercise during their leisure time."

According to the findings, Pueblo is Colorado's laziest city! Data shows 24.4% of adults living here report not exercising, compared to the state average of 16.5%. Over 77% of the population don't have access to places for exercise. The adult obesity rate is 29.6%, and 15.5% of adults report fair or poor health.

