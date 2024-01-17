Decision Made On Mike McCarthy's Future With Dallas Cowboys: Report
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2024
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly return to the team in 2024, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (January 17).
"This just in: Dallas is not making a head-coaching change and Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is returning for the 2024 season, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account. "Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is now heading into the last year of his contract, which is not unusual for this organization. Dallas allowed its former head coach Jason Garrett to coach into the last year of his deal as well."
Schefter's report comes amid speculation that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would consider a coaching change following the team's blowout Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (January 14).
McCarthy, 60, has gone 42-25 in four seasons as the Cowboys' head coach, never advancing past the NFC Divisional Round during his tenure, going 1-3 in four total games. The Pittsburgh native had previously coached the Green Bay Packers to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, which included a win in Super Bowl XLV and a 10-8 playoff record.
The Cowboys are now 28 years removed from their last Super Bowl victory, having won three times in the 1990s.