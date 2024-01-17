Decision Made On Mike McCarthy's Future With Dallas Cowboys: Report

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly return to the team in 2024, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (January 17).

"This just in: Dallas is not making a head-coaching change and Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is returning for the 2024 season, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account. "Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is now heading into the last year of his contract, which is not unusual for this organization. Dallas allowed its former head coach Jason Garrett to coach into the last year of his deal as well."

Schefter's report comes amid speculation that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would consider a coaching change following the team's blowout Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (January 14).