Drake and J. Cole's first tour run together was announced back in November. The initial dates were revealed just a few weeks after Drake released his album For All The Dogs, and wrapped up his solo tour. It also arrived after Drake released the deluxe version For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, which features six fresh tracks that he didn't get to perform on the road. The project also contains another collaboration between Drake and Cole called "Evil Ways."



Tickets for the "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" are on sale now. Check out the updated tour schedule below.

