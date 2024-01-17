Drake & J. Cole Push Back Their Anticipated Joint Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
January 17, 2024
Drake and J. Cole's highly-anticipated joint tour has been push back.
According to a report Billboard published on Tuesday, January 16, Drizzy's "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" with the Dreamville founder will start later than expected. Their tour was set to begin on January 18 and January 19 in Denver, however, the "First Person Shooter" rappers' first show will now happen on February 2 in Tampa Bay, Fla. The previously announced opening dates in Denver have been rescheduled to April 15 and April 16. Other stops that were scheduled for January like New Orleans and San Antonio have also been rescheduled.
Drake and J. Cole's first tour run together was announced back in November. The initial dates were revealed just a few weeks after Drake released his album For All The Dogs, and wrapped up his solo tour. It also arrived after Drake released the deluxe version For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, which features six fresh tracks that he didn't get to perform on the road. The project also contains another collaboration between Drake and Cole called "Evil Ways."
Tickets for the "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" are on sale now. Check out the updated tour schedule below.
Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Feb 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
Feb 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Feb 25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Feb 28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
March 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
March 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
March 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
March 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
March 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
March 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
March 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
March 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *
March 24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *
March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC *
April 4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *
April 5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *
April 8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *
April 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
April 16 –Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
* = Dates without J. Cole