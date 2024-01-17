Drake & J. Cole Push Back Their Anticipated Joint Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

January 17, 2024

Drake & J. Cole
Photo: Getty Images

Drake and J. Cole's highly-anticipated joint tour has been push back.

According to a report Billboard published on Tuesday, January 16, Drizzy's "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" with the Dreamville founder will start later than expected. Their tour was set to begin on January 18 and January 19 in Denver, however, the "First Person Shooter" rappers' first show will now happen on February 2 in Tampa Bay, Fla. The previously announced opening dates in Denver have been rescheduled to April 15 and April 16. Other stops that were scheduled for January like New Orleans and San Antonio have also been rescheduled.

Drake and J. Cole's first tour run together was announced back in November. The initial dates were revealed just a few weeks after Drake released his album For All The Dogs, and wrapped up his solo tour. It also arrived after Drake released the deluxe version For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, which features six fresh tracks that he didn't get to perform on the road. The project also contains another collaboration between Drake and Cole called "Evil Ways."

Tickets for the "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" are on sale now. Check out the updated tour schedule below.

Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

Feb 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb 25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Feb 28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

March 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

March 24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC *

April 4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

April 5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

April 8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *

April 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 16 –Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

* = Dates without J. Cole

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.