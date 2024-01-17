Florida Woman Buys $1 Million-Winning Lottery Ticket From Convenience Store

A trip to a local convenience store left a Florida woman much richer! On Wednesday (January 17), the Florida Lottery announced that 67-year-old Barbara Arnesen, of Lake Placid, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game. Arnesen took home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000, according to lottery officials.

Arnesen reportedly bought her winning ticket from Sunshine Food Mart, located at 134 U.S. Highway 27 North in Lake Placid. The retailer also received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

It costs $50 to play the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR game, which features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life. The game's webpage shows there is one more top prize up for grabs as of Wednesday morning. Over 1.6 billion in cash prizes is available, as well. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.

Arnesen isn't the only one venturing into the new year with thousands of dollars. Another Florida woman scored a massive prize from the same lottery game.

The Florida winner of the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot also made an unexpected move days before 2024.