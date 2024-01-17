Human Head Discovered In Freezer At Colorado Home

An investigation is underway after a human head was discovered in a deep freezer in Colorado. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said they got a call at 2:30 p.m. on January 12 about a suspicious incident in the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue in Grand Junction.

Deputies revealed the people who recently purchased the property made the gruesome discovery. The new homeowners reportedly found a bag containing possible human remains inside the house, officials wrote. The sheriff's office confirmed the remains were a human head, according to KDVR.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible homicide. Investigators called the situation an "isolated incident," and believe there's no ongoing threat to the community.

Deputies didn't provide any additional information. Officials haven't identified the remains as of Wednesday (January 17).

People across the nation have stumbled upon body parts and human remains recently. Back in November, an anthropologist spotted a real human skull in the Halloween section of a Florida thrift store. Somebody found a human torso missing its head and limbs on a New York City beach, and officials already have a hunch on who it may be.

There was a disturbing trend last year of Americans finding suitcases full of human remains. In one of the incidents, an arrest was made.