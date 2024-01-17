Jam Master Jay's Murder Trial Date Revealed Over 20 Years After His Death

Mizell was shot and killed at a recording studio in Queens on October 30, 2002. Prosecutors alleged they both entered the studio that day armed with loaded firearms. Washington allegedly held up one individual at gunpoint while Jordan allegedly fired two shots at Mizell. One shot hit the DJ in the head and killed him instantly while the other bullet hit another person in the leg. Mizell's death went unsolved for two decades before authorities finally had enough to prosecute Jordan and Washington.



The pair had been considered suspects for quite some time before they were indicted in 2020. Washington was already serving time in prison due to federal robbery charges at the time, but Jordan was hauled into custody. Jordan was also charged with charged with several additional narcotics distribution counts. Another man Jay Bryant was indicted last year, but his trial won't begin until 2025.



Jordan and Washington's trial is scheduled to begin January 29. If convicted, they each face 20 years to life in prison with a possibility of the death penalty.

