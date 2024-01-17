Jason Kelce Gives Special Gift To McDonald's Employee Amid Retirement Talks
By Jason Hall
January 17, 2024
A viral photo shows Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce giving his favorite McDonald's employee a special gift amid speculation over his potential NFL retirement.
The photo, which Danielle Bonham shared with FOX 29 Philly, shows her proudly holding up a jersey signed by Kelce, 36, as the former Super Bowl champion smiles in the background on the other side of the drive-thru window.
"Eagles legend Jason Kelce stopped by his neighborhood McDonald’s this morning to pick up some breakfast and drop off a jersey for his favorite employee – Danielle Bonham," FOX 29 Philly wrote on its X account.
Kelce also revealed his favorite McDonald's order after former NFL player turned media personality Ross Tucker correctly guessed it.
"You f*****g know it," Kelce wrote back to Tucker on his X account. "Two sausage egg and cheese and a large coffee. Every time!"
Kelce addressed the reports, as well as his decision not to speak to reporters after the game amid retirement speculation, during the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast alongside his brother and co-host, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, released on Wednesday (January 17).
“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”
The 13-year veteran added that he's "not trying to de dramatic and continue to draw this thing out" but wants to handle his decision properly.
“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he said. “Frustated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”
Kelce was reported to have told his teammates that he plans to retire after 13 NFL seasons following Monday's Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, league sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday morning.
"Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources. The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He has considered retiring after other recent seasons, but this time is said to be real and happening," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Kelce is among five centers in NFL history to have been selected as an All-Pro at least six times, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermotti Dawson and Jim Ringo. The Cleveland Heights native was selected by the Eagles at No. 191 overall in the sixth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft and spent his entire career with the franchise, winning Super Bowl LII and starting in all 193 games he appeared in.
Kelce opted to return for his 13th NFL season in March after mulling retirement, which was documented in the Amazon Prime Video documentary 'Kelce,' and signed a one-year contract this past offseason.